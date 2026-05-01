Lima Case Unfolds as Man Denies Nearly 100 Felony Sex Charges

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO)— A Lima man is facing a massive criminal indictment after prosecutors say a grand jury returned nearly 100 sex-related felony charges tied to alleged conduct spanning several years.

Christopher Duran, 49, has entered not guilty pleas to 42 counts of rape, 36 counts of sexual battery, and multiple additional charges including pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and bribery.

The case was brought in Allen County Common Pleas Court, where records show the alleged conduct occurred between 2014 and 2022.

Prosecutors allege some of the incidents involved a victim or victims who were under the age of 13 at the time.

Court documents outline a total of 97 charges in the indictment, making it one of the most extensive sex crime cases filed in the region in recent years.

Duran is currently being held on a $500,000 bond as the case moves through the court system.

Authorities have not released additional details about the investigation, citing the ongoing nature of the proceedings and the sensitivity of the allegations.

The case remains active, with further court dates expected in the weeks ahead as prosecutors prepare for the next phase of litigation.