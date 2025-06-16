Felon Linked To Officials

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith says he was unaware of a man’s criminal history after reporting linked him and Secretary of State Diego Morales to a former federal felon who owns a downtown Indianapolis venue known for hosting drag and kink events.

The story, first shared by an Indy reporter, pointed out that Beckwith and Morales went to a recent Pacers game with Michael Sherfick. Sherfick spent time in federal prison after pleading guilty to a bribery case in 2010. A few years later, in 2014, he took a plea deal in a separate case involving arson and insurance fraud.

Beckwith shared his response in a written message to WIBC.

“I didn’t know anything about this man’s criminal background,” Beckwith said. “I was surprised when I heard that because the couple interactions I have had with him at a few political events have all been very positive. Outside of being invited to the game, I’ve never received anything from him nor have I hung out with him in any other capacity.”

“I live my life where I genuinely try to believe the best about people until they prove me wrong. But I hope his struggles of the past are truly behind him and his testimony will be one of redemption moving forward,” he added.

The same report points to Sherfick’s ownership of a venue known as Subspace Indy. It is listed online as the site of BDSM, swinger, and drag events. Facebook posts confirmed a Pride-themed drag performance took place at the location over the weekend.

Sherfick donated to Morales in 2023 under the name Sherfick Construction. Campaign finance records do not show any donations to Beckwith.