Rain And Hot Temps

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Chances for rain and storms are in the forecast Monday through Thursday across Indiana.

Andrew White is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. He says there is a pretty good chance of rain on Monday, especially across the southern part of the state.

“Rain amounts could be anywhere from a quarter to a half of an inch,” White explains, “with some other locations seeing as much as one to one and a half. Those higher amounts are going to be isolated.”

White notes that rain chances on Tuesday are much lower.

“However, Wednesday is kind of the day to be the most concerned about the potential for active weather, especially during the evening and overnight,” White says.

White says the state will also slowly warm up through the week.

“Starting on Monday, there will be temperatures in the low 80s,” White says. “Then, temperatures will move upwards towards potentially 90 by the time the weekend starts.”

White says Evansville experienced two rounds of flooding this past weekend.

“There have been some spots in town that have gotten close to eight to 10 inches of rain between the last two weather events,” White says.

While a lot of water got into buildings in Evansville, it wasn’t the only city affected.

“The Kokomo area, especially the south side, also had some pretty bad flooding late Friday into early Saturday,” White said. “There were some spots that had about four to six inches.”