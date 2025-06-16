Finkel Arrested Monday

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — Federal agents have arrested David Finkel, a former Shelbyville school board member and longtime leader at the Strand Theatre.

The FBI confirmed to WIBC that Finkel was taken into custody Monday morning on a federal arrest warrant. They didn’t release details about the charges, citing an ongoing investigation.

Finkel’s arrest follows a June 5 search of his home on West Broadway Street.

Finkel had already stepped down as vice president of the Shelbyville Central Schools Board. He’s also no longer listed in a leadership role with the Strand Theatre.