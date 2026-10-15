FEMA Warns Most Homeowners Insurance Policies Do Not Cover Flood Damage

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Most standard homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage, and federal officials are encouraging homeowners and renters to consider flood insurance even if they live outside high-risk flood zones.

According to FEMA, 99% of U.S. counties experienced a flood event between 2003 and 2023. From 2014 to 2024, nearly one-third of claims through the National Flood Insurance Program came from areas considered low or moderate risk for flooding.

Flooding can occur away from rivers and lakes due to changing conditions, including construction, surface erosion and natural events.

Flood insurance is available to property owners and renters in communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. Unlike federal disaster assistance, an insurance policy does not require a presidential disaster declaration for a claim to be paid.

Federal disaster assistance, by comparison, depends on a presidential disaster declaration and may include assistance from FEMA or low-interest disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Under the National Flood Insurance Program, residential property coverage is available for up to $250,000. Personal belongings can be covered for up to $100,000, including for renters. Commercial property and its contents can each be covered for up to $500,000.

Residents can get a flood insurance quote at FloodSmart.gov.