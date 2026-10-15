Michigan woman sentenced to more than 10 years for meth distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 40-year-old woman from Three Rivers, Michigan, has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in northern Indiana.

Audra Sweet was sentenced Oct. 8 by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

Sweet received a 130-month prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Indiana State Police and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Teresa L. Ashcraft prosecuted the case.

U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred said the sentence holds Sweet accountable for trafficking methamphetamine across state lines. FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley also emphasized the agencies’ efforts to investigate and prosecute drug traffickers.