Free haircuts and clothing offered at community event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community members will have an opportunity to receive free haircuts and clothing during a two-day event organized by Pie’s Clothing Closet, American Legion Post 148 and Ravenscroft Beauty College.

Free haircuts and clothing will be available Monday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will continue Tuesday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4 p.m., with free clothing available.

The two-day opportunity will be located at American Legion Post 148, 705 E. Lewis St.

The event is intended to support children and adults in the community. Volunteer barbers will provide haircuts during Monday’s event.

Organizers are encouraging community members who could benefit from the services to attend.

Additional information is available by calling 269-348-6080.