Fields of Grace refines master plan, construction set for next year

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The group behind a proposed sports complex in New Haven continues to refine its master plan and hopes to begin construction next year.

Since the initial information was presented to New Haven City Council, the site plan has been refined to determine the most suitable locations for each of the proposed uses.

The International Harvester Homecoming Museum announced the grounds as their new location recently.

The 150-acre master development features a 140,000 square foot indoor multi-sport fieldhouse that will be flanked with outdoor fields, market-driven retail, restaurant and entertainment and high-end, luxury living.

Construction is slated to begin by next summer.