Police release video of man who shot cop in June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting a police officer in June.

Police have released footage of the incident, which can be found by clicking the video below.

FWPD released a statement regarding the interaction:

Officer-involved shootings are difficult for everyone involved: the community, the affected families, the officers and their families. Everyone suffers, even when those shootings are justified. It is an unfortunate reality of law enforcement today. We are fortunate that Officer Minardo survived this attack and continues to recover and fortunate this incident did not end more tragically.

This incident starkly illustrates the daily dangers that our officers face as they strive to keep our community safe. We are grateful for the support of the community and justice being served in this case, but we must recognize that the risk to our officers is real. It is imperative that we hold those accountable who harm our law enforcement officers and it emphasizes the vital need to ensure the safety and well-being of us all!

Each time our officers don their uniforms, they recognize the possibility of responding to life-threatening situations. They act with unmatched courage and professionalism, and we all share the responsibility to support them in every possible way. Together, we strengthen our community by creating a safer environment for everyone.

The sentencing of Zar Myint to 30 years in prison marks a significant outcome in this case, with the individual facing a lengthy prison term for their actions. This outcome serves as a sober reminder of the importance of holding criminals accountable and honors the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers dedicated to serving and protecting us all.

-Chief Scott Caudill