FWPD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are searching for a murder suspect they call “armed and dangerous.”

33-year-old Kristen Sims is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Sims is described by police as 5’3″, 215 lbs, with a large build, dreadlocks, brown eyes and a medium complexion. The release also mentioned she’s unemployed.

Police did not say who Sims is accused of killing.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is warned not to approach her, and instead call 911 or report information to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or on the P3 Tips app.