Allen County Election Board addresses paper jam with early voting audit tool

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Election Board says a paper jam affected an auditing tool at an early voting location Tuesday, but the voting machine recorded the voter’s selections as intended.

According to a statement from Director of Elections Amy Scrogham reported by 21Alive, the issue involved a state-mandated Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail, or VVPAT, at Christ’s Community Church, a satellite early voting location.

The paper jam caused the tool to display a previous voter’s selections. Election officials said mechanics fixed the jam after learning about the problem.

Scrogham emphasized that the VVPAT is used to verify selections for auditing purposes and does not tally votes.

“When the red Cast Vote button is pressed by the voter, all the selections made by that voter are recorded on the voting panel,” Scrogham said in the statement.

She said votes are later transferred from the voting panel to a tally card on election night, and those cards are read into the Election Management System.

The Election Board is working with its vendor to find ways to prevent future paper jams. Scrogham also said poll workers will be reminded to check that the VVPAT window is clear before another voter uses the machine.