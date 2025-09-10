INDOT To Host Winter Seasonal Hiring Events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is in search of dedicated, qualified individuals who want to help serve their fellow Hoosiers this winter.

INDOT will host winter seasonal hiring events on Tuesday, September 23, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. local time, at six locations across the state, and on Tuesday, October 7, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. local time at four locations in the Southeast district.

Winter seasonal positions run from November through early April.

Pay starts at $21 per hour for full-time operations and $25 per hour for on-call snowplow-only operations.

Job duties for full-time seasonal positions include performing general highway and traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other duties related to winter operations.

A valid CDL is required to be considered for full-time or on-call positions.

Registration is not required to attend INDOT’s hiring events, and interviews will be conducted on-site the same day.

INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about open positions and careers with the agency.