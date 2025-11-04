November 4, 2025
Firearm Requirements Updated for 2025 Deer Season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has updated regulations for this year’s deer hunting season.

The previous county bonus system has been replaced by a single bag limit. Hunters should note that the number listed in the hunting guide now represents the total antlerless deer allowed per county, with a statewide cap of six.

Hunters may use any firearm that fires a bullet at least .219 inches, or 5.56 millimeters, in diameter.

Some reduction zones in areas near South Bend, Elkhart, and Porter County are suspended this year, following last year’s EHD outbreak.

Deer season runs September 15 through January 31, while firearm season is set for November 15 through 30.

The DNR encourages hunters to review local regulations and practice safe hunting practices.

