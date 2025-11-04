Domestic Violence Misdemeanor Convictions Could Trigger Gun Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Senators Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) are sponsoring Senate Bill 98, a proposal to prohibit individuals convicted of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence offenses from possessing firearms. Violating the law would carry penalties of up to a third-degree felony.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that the bill is intended to align Ohio law with federal standards, which already bar most domestic violence misdemeanants from owning guns, and provide a state-level enforcement safety net.

Domestic violence under Ohio law involves knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member. While felony offenders are already prohibited from gun ownership, first-degree misdemeanor offenders would be newly restricted under SB 98.

At the bill’s first hearing, lawmakers cited statistics showing firearms play a significant role in domestic violence deaths. The Ohio Domestic Violence Network reported that in the previous year, 157 residents were killed due to domestic violence, 84% of them with firearms. Thirty-six children witnessed killings, and 92 lost one or both parents.

Law enforcement risk was also noted. Sen. Craig cited the case of a Morrow County deputy who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call this year.

If passed, Ohio would join 32 other states with laws restricting gun ownership for individuals with misdemeanor domestic violence convictions. SB 98 is currently awaiting testimony from opponents and proponents.