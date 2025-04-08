First Measles Case Confirmed in Allen County

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health has confirmed the first case of measles in Allen County. Officials say that the case involves an unvaccinated minor who is in stable condition and recovering.

The confirmation comes as part of an ongoing investigation by the Indiana Department of Health and local authorities who say that exposures to the lab-confirmed case have been minimal.

Officials are asking residents to be aware of the symptoms of measles, the most apparent of which is a blotchy red rash that usually appears 3-5 days after exposure to the highly contagious virus. Secondary symptoms can take anywhere from 7-14 days to appear and include.

Rash

High fever

Sore throat

Small white spots inside cheeks

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

Measles is highly contagious, and it is spread when someone who is infected sneezes or coughs, sending droplets into the air. It can lead to serious health problems, especially in children younger than 5. Effects of measles include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), severe hearing loss and even death.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider immediately. Those with concerns about possible exposure can contact the Allen County Department of Health starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. at (260) 449-7556.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles before attending kindergarten. The Health Department offers vaccines for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases at its Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave., and appointments can be made by calling 260-449-7504.

Immunizations also are available from Super Shot, and appointments can be made by calling (260) 424-7468.

Information about measles is available on the Indiana Department of Health’s website, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).