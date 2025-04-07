Sandbags Available To Fort Wayne Residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne is offering sandbags to residents concerned about flooding.

Starting at 1 p.m. Friday, residents can pick up sandbags at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant, located at 500 Baltes Avenue near the Spy Run Bridge.

Those picking up sandbags must bring their own shovels to fill them.

The City’s Flood Control Department is closely monitoring river levels, which are expected to remain at “minor flood levels.”

In response, the Greenwood Avenue gate entrance to Swinney Park has been closed to prevent flooding in nearby neighborhoods.