The American Red Cross Is In Critical Need For Blood Donations And Is Asking For Your Help

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — According to the Red Cross, the blood supply has fallen to dangerously low levels across the country, and the nation is seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Van Wert Independent says donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and platelet donors, are urgently needed now to ensure patients at hospitals across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

Type O negative red cells can be given to any patient of any blood type, but only seven percent of Americans are type O negative, it is often in great demand and in short supply.

More than 370 blood drives have been cancelled nationwide, this month due to winter weather.

Blood drives are scheduled for 12-5 p.m. Monday, January 22, at the YMCA of Van Wert County and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, at the Crestview Early Childhood Center.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by going to www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1.800. REDCROSS.