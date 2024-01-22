January 22, 2024
Ohio News

The American Red Cross Is In Critical Need For Blood Donations And Is Asking For Your Help

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/American Red Cross)

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — According to the Red Cross, the blood supply has fallen to dangerously low levels across the country, and the nation is seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Van Wert Independent says donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and platelet donors, are urgently needed now to ensure patients at hospitals across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

Type O negative red cells can be given to any patient of any blood type, but only seven percent of Americans are type O negative, it is often in great demand and in short supply.

More than 370 blood drives have been cancelled nationwide, this month due to winter weather.

 

 

Blood drives are scheduled for 12-5 p.m. Monday, January 22, at the YMCA of Van Wert County and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, at the Crestview Early Childhood Center.

Blood drives are scheduled for 12-5 p.m. Monday, January 22, at the YMCA of Van Wert County and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, at the Crestview Early Childhood Center.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by going to www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1.800. REDCROSS.

 

Related posts

Former House Speaker John Boehner to be honored by alma mater

AP News

Search warrant in Mercer County home reveals drugs, handguns and cash

Brooklyne Beatty

February job growth surges above expectations

Fox News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.