Pro Athletes Give Back to Toledo Community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — Families in the Washington Local school district will have plenty to be thankful for this holiday season, thanks to three professional athletes who grew up in the area.

Chris Wormley of the Baltimore Ravens, Storm Norton of the Atlanta Falcons, and Nigel Hayes-Davis of the Phoenix Suns partnered to provide 200 complete Thanksgiving dinners. The giveaway took place Tuesday evening at the Whitmer Field House, organized through the Wormley Family Foundation, which focuses on community support through youth sports camps and charitable events.

Each meal included a Butterball turkey and traditional holiday sides. Wormley and Norton, whose foot was still in a boot from a recent injury, handed out many of the meals in person. Hayes-Davis, currently playing in the NBA, contributed financially and through his ongoing support, while his family attended in his place.

“There’s a lot of pride in this community,” Wormley said. “People want to show up and support. It doesn’t have to be about money. It can be about lending a hand and helping out.”

The Wormley Family Foundation hopes to make the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway an annual tradition, continuing its commitment to the community that helped shape the athletes’ success.