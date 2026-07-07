Flood-Soaked Ground Triggers Major Sinkhole, Blocks Rural Indiana Road

The Lead Off

A large sinkhole has forced the closure of County Road 35 in Elkhart County, east of Goshen, after the roadway became completely impassable.

Emergency officials say the road damage stretches across the entire width of the roadway, prompting an extended closure and traffic warning.

Recent heavy rainfall in the region is being cited as a possible contributing factor to the collapse.

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A major sinkhole has shut down a rural road in Elkhart County east of Goshen after the roadway gave way and became fully impassable, according to emergency officials.

Millersburg-Clinton Fire issued a traffic alert Monday morning confirming that County Road 35 between County Roads 36 and 38 is closed due to the collapse.

Roadway collapse blocks County Road 35

Officials say the sinkhole spans much of the roadway, making travel through the area impossible according to WSBT.

The affected section of County Road 35 is located just south of Clinton Frame Church, east of Goshen.

Fire officials described the roadway as “completely impassable” and urged drivers to avoid the area entirely while crews assess the damage.

Emergency response and traffic impact

Millersburg-Clinton Fire crews responded to the scene and established a closure zone around the collapse.

Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for repairs or reopening, citing the severity of the damage and the extent of the roadway failure.

Motorists traveling through the area are being directed to use alternate routes until further notice.

Possible weather-related cause

The National Weather Service reports that parts of the region received 4 to 6 inches of rain over the past 72 hours.

Officials say the heavy rainfall may have contributed to soil erosion and the structural failure beneath the roadway, though a formal cause has not yet been confirmed.

Ongoing assessment

County officials and emergency crews are expected to continue evaluating the sinkhole to determine the full extent of the damage and necessary repairs.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the roadway collapse.

The Takeaway