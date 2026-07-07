Michigan House Panel Advances ‘Serenity’s Law’ on Child Neglect Definition

The Lead Off

A Michigan House committee has approved legislation that would create an exception in state child neglect law for parents who refuse a recommended medical treatment plan.

House Bill, known as “Serenity’s Law,” was inspired by the experience of Branch County mother Kimberly Towe and her daughter, Serenity.

The proposal remains under consideration and must pass the full Legislature before it could become law.

LANSING, MICH. (WOWO) A Michigan House committee has advanced legislation that would change the state’s definition of child neglect by allowing parents and legal guardians to refuse a recommended medical treatment plan without it automatically being considered neglect. The proposal, known as “Serenity’s Law,” is named after a Branch County girl whose family’s medical decisions prompted a Child Protective Services investigation.

Proposal would amend child protection law

The legislation would amend Michigan’s Child Protection Law by creating an exception for parents and legal guardians who choose not to follow a treatment plan recommended by a healthcare professional.

Supporters say the bill is intended to strengthen parental rights by allowing families greater discretion in making medical decisions for their children.

The measure passed a Republican-led House committee in June and now awaits further consideration in the Michigan Legislature according to Bridge Michigan.

Family’s experience inspired legislation

The bill is named after Serenity Towe, whose mother, Kimberly Towe, testified before lawmakers in support of the proposal.

According to Towe, doctors in 2022 recommended that Serenity, then 5 years old, undergo a bone marrow biopsy to help diagnose a spinal condition. Multiple physicians told the family the procedure was necessary and that time was an important factor.

Towe instead chose what she described as “holistic” and “natural” treatments rather than the biopsy.

“I didn’t want that for my daughter,” Towe said of the biopsy. “I was totally against it.”

According to Towe, she developed an alternative treatment regimen that included cannabis oil, vitamins, and dietary supplements such as cayenne pepper and turmeric.

CPS investigation followed treatment decision

Towe said her decision not to proceed with the recommended biopsy resulted in an investigation by Michigan Children’s Protective Services.

She told lawmakers she did not expect the investigation and later traveled to Lansing to testify in support of changing state law.

The legislation has become known as “Serenity’s Law” because of the family’s experience.

Legislative status

The bill cleared a House committee last month but has not yet received final approval by the Michigan House or Senate.

If enacted, the measure would revise Michigan’s Child Protection Law by establishing circumstances under which a parent’s refusal of a recommended medical treatment plan would not, by itself, constitute child neglect.

The legislation remains under consideration as lawmakers continue debate over the proposal and its potential impact on child welfare and parental rights.

The Takeaway