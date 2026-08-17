Flooding threat continues in Indiana and Ohio as storms move east

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across parts of Indiana and Ohio Monday as communities recover from days of severe weather and flooding.

The National Weather Service says additional rounds of rain and thunderstorms are possible before a cold front moves through the region Tuesday.

A flood watch remained in effect Monday for parts of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and northeast Kentucky. In Indiana, a flood warning was in place Monday morning for part of Randolph County in east-central Indiana after thunderstorms produced between one and two inches of rain.

Indiana has seen significant flooding since storms moved through the state beginning Aug. 11. State officials say at least seven people have died in connection with the weather.

Floodwaters have receded along the White River in Indianapolis, while rainfall eased in other parts of the state. However, officials say recovery efforts are continuing.

More than 106,000 Indiana utility customers remained without power Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. That is down from a peak of about 300,000 outages.

Heavy rain over the past week caused rivers to rise and damaged or washed out roads and bridges across Indiana.

The National Weather Service is forecasting additional rain and thunderstorms from the upper Ohio Valley into the central Appalachians Monday. A cold front is expected to push the unsettled weather pattern east Tuesday.