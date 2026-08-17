Gov. Braun to Honor Indiana Businesses With Century, Half Century Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun will recognize 34 Indiana businesses and organizations Monday for their long-standing contributions to their communities and the state’s economy.

Braun will present the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse at 3 p.m.

The awards recognize Indiana businesses that have operated for at least 50 years, with the Century Award honoring businesses with at least 100 years of operation.

This year’s recipients represent businesses and organizations in 17 Indiana counties, including Bartholomew, Clinton, Dearborn, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Lake, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Noble, Tippecanoe and Vanderburgh counties.

The ceremony will take place in the South Atrium of the Indiana Statehouse at 200 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis.

The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards recognize organizations for their longevity, resilience and contributions to Indiana’s economy and communities.