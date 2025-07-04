Heat And Humidity For The Weekend

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — You can expect humidity this weekend in Indiana, but not as much as the last two weeks of June. That’s the message from Cody Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“It’s still going to be humid. It’s just not going to be as oppressive. Our dew points will be in the upper 60s or lower 70s instead of the upper 70s. The heat index values will be under 100 instead of being well over 100 like they have been recently,” said Moore.

Moore says you might see some scattered thunderstorms at times, but severe weather is unlikely.

“It also looks like highs in the upper 80s to low 90s will persist into next week, but we’re not looking for big threats at any point for severe weather,” said Moore.

He recommends that you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re outside working so you don’t get too exhausted.

“People who have serious health conditions or things that the heat can make worse still need to be careful,” said Moore.