FORT WAYNE, IN– A woman was shot early this morning and is now fighting for her life. Fort Wayne Police were called out to South Decatur Road around 1:00 A.M. for a reported shooting. Police arrived and searched the area. They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics were able to start treating the woman, who was last listed in critical condition. Police continue their investigation and at this time, haven’t shared any information about motive or what might have led to the shooting.