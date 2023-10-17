Football Boosts Indiana Sports Betting Amid Steady Decline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Sports Betting across Indiana saw a nice boost at the start of football season, but overall revenues are continuing to decline. Indiana’s casinos reported a seventh-consecutive month of year-over-year revenue declines in September, according to analysts at PlayIndiana.com. However, the return of the NFL marked a sharp increase in the number of sports wagers placed throughout the state.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the state’s overall casino revenue totaled just under $182 million last month, marking another low point for 2023 and 5.4% lower from the same month last year. Meanwhile, Indiana’s sportsbooks saw $404 million in wagers last month, a 70% jump over the previous month. The revenue created through those wagers generated nearly $4 million in taxes for the state.