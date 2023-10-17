October 17, 2023
Indiana And Purdue To Study READI Impact Statewide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Indiana’s two top public research universities are both set to study the impact of the READI program.  Indiana University and Purdue University will collaborate on a multi-year study to review the effectiveness of the program that was launched with federal stimulus dollars. The two intend to analyze the impact of the state’s READI program, the universities announced Monday.

The READI initiative, which stands for Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, was launched in 2021 using $500 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Since then, all of Indiana’s 92 counties have received a portion of the funding, which has been used to support everything from housing developments and public parks to public infrastructure and workforce development programs. The IEDC said it will allocate $1.7 million to the two universities to fund the study.

1 comment

Government, still the problem October 17, 2023 at 7:38 am

The Government is a parasite, and doesn’t make anything, we the people do, and printing money screws us all over.

“American Rescue Plan”…pumping $500M of printed money into the economy (of Indiana alone) resulting in Record inflation.

Thanks Government, but next time, don’t bother. I don’t like your way of “Rescuing” me.

I would rather you just cut taxes, not hand out money.

Reply

