Officer’s Vehicle Hit by Unlicensed Driver on US 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A crash in Marshall County Monday morning led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver after a law enforcement vehicle was struck. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident occurred near the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 30. Both the officer’s vehicle and the driver’s car sustained severe damage.

The officer involved was treated at a local hospital and released. Indiana State Police are handling the ongoing investigation into the crash.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver at this time. The case remains under investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available, according to WSBT 22 News.