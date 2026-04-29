Gov. Mike Braun Unlikely to Suspend Indiana Gas Tax

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Mike Braun says he is unlikely to suspend Indiana’s gas excise tax as lawmakers continue to debate ways to address rising fuel costs.

The governor said the state is focused on affordability but indicated a full suspension of the 36-cent-per-gallon tax is not expected, according to FOX59.

Indiana drivers are currently benefiting from a temporary gas tax holiday that is set to expire May 8. The state’s gas sales tax is also scheduled to increase later this week, though the holiday temporarily offsets that change.

Braun says he plans to review economic conditions closer to the deadline before deciding whether to extend the tax relief for another month.

Some lawmakers have pushed for additional measures, arguing that residents should keep more of their income as fuel costs rise. Others point to the tradeoff, noting that gas tax revenue helps fund road and infrastructure projects across the state.

Analysts say extending the tax holiday could save drivers millions at the pump but may reduce funding available for transportation improvements.

State officials are expected to revisit the issue in the coming weeks as the current relief period approaches its end.