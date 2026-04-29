Williams County Man Charged With Rape of Minor

BRYAN, OH (WOWO) A Williams County grand jury has indicted a West Unity man on multiple charges involving alleged child-related offenses, according to court documents.

Larry Crabtree, 57, is facing three counts stemming from alleged incidents between December 2025 and January 2026, according to Williams County Common Pleas Court records.

The indictment includes a charge of rape involving a minor, along with charges related to disseminating material harmful to juveniles and public indecency.

Court documents allege the most serious charge involves conduct with a child under the age of 13 in December 2025, with the victim identified as being under the age of 10 at the time of the alleged offense.

Additional charges include allegations of providing a juvenile with harmful material and a separate incident in January 2026 involving alleged inappropriate conduct in the presence of a minor.

Crabtree was arrested by the Williams County Sheriff’s Department and booked into CCNO on April 21. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety, and court records indicate he is not to have contact with the alleged victims or any minors.

He is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on May 27.