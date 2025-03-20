March 20, 2025
Former Northeast Indiana Pastor Is Facing Felony Charges

by David Scheie

ORLAND, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities in Steuben County have charged 69-year-old Rodger Strong after an investigation into child sexual abuse involving a five-year-old girl.

Court documents reveal that the alleged incidents happened from January through May of 2024 and that Strong initially blamed the victim before admitting to the abuse.

He was interviewed by police on March 7 and retired from the Orland Church of the Nazarene on March 9th.

21Alive reports that Strong has been charged with five felony counts of child molesting.

