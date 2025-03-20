March 20, 2025
Fort Wayne Man Faces Half Century Behind Bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 25-year-old Tresean Jackson is being held without bond in the Allen County jail on charges of armed robbery and burglary after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint demanding that she give him money for his court costs related to traffic offenses as well as marijuana possession and dealing.

The three-hour spree began Tuesday after she reportedly texted him nearly 30 times to leave her alone.

According to 21 Alive Jackson was later arrested by police after fleecing the victim using cash apps.

