Jury Duty Scam In Full Force

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The Federal Trade Commission says scammers have been using a jury duty scam to contact prospective victims by phone, e-mail or text pretending to be law enforcement and threatening to arrest them – demanding immediate payment.

In addition to money, scammers are also trying to steal victim’s identities by asking for personal information.

The FTC says courts never ask for payment by phone, nor will they ask for personal information.

Delete any text or email without responding and hang up on any call asking for either or both.

Call the court directly if you’re in doubt.