April 9, 2025
Indiana News

Former Prison Inmate Comments On Smoking And Vaping

by David Scheie0

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A national speaker is urging students and parents to recognize the dangers of smoking and vaping.

Michael DeLeon, a former inmate and prevention advocate, visited Indiana and called youth vaping an epidemic saying that it’s a personal choice to become addicted.

Officials say that increased vape use, especially nicotine, and THC, has changed how schools and police handle student violations and that such use takes up substantial time from school resource officers and administrators.

