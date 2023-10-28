Former V.P. Mike Pence halts his 2024 GOP Presidential bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his decision to halt his 2024 Republican presidential bid on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Notably, he refrained from endorsing any of the fellow candidates vying for the 2024 GOP nomination.

“I came here to say it’s become clear to me this is not my time,” Pence said in his surprise announcement at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition convention. “So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.”

His 2024 campaign was initiated in early June; however, recent polls showed Pence’s support in the mid to low single digits, and his fundraising efforts fell short.

As of Saturday, he was still unable to meet the qualifying criteria for participation in the upcoming third debate, scheduled for next month.

Fox News contributed to this story