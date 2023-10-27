Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments To Various Boards And Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced several appointments to Boards and Commissions throughout the state on Friday.

These appointments include organizations like, the Board of Trustees of Indiana University, Indiana Board of Accountancy, Indiana Board of Pharmacy, State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, and Underground Storage Tank Financial Assistance Board.

These appointments will run for various lengths through 2025 and as late as 2027.

Here’s the full list of people appointed to positions within boards and commissions:

Board of Trustees of Indiana University

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2026:

Isaac Torres (Goshen), founder and president of InterCambio Express, Inc.

Indiana Board of Accountancy

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:

Michelle Skeen (Anderson), senior manager with OnTarget CPA

The governor also made three new appointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:

Colleen Scheele (Indianapolis), public policy counsel and director of tax and financial policy for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Sarah Schenkel (Fort Wayne), audit director with Katz, Sapper & Miller

John Wright (Evansville), former managing director of FORVIS

Indiana Board of Pharmacy

The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:

Steve Anderson (Bedford), pharmacist with Crowder’s Pharmacy

Matt Balla (Bloomington), vice president of CarDon & Associates

Mark Smosna (McCordsville), regional manager, operations compliance with Amazon Pharmacy

The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:

Andrew Meador (Indianapolis), clinical educator with IU Health

Kate Snedeker (Carmel), corporate and crisis communications consultant with Kate Snedeker Communications

State Board of Cosmetology & Barber Examiners

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:

Amy Worley (Brownsburg), owner of Mizell’s Barber Shop

Underground Storage Tank Financial Assurance Board

The governor made six reappointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2025:

Mark Aldous (Indianapolis), producer at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Kim Logan (Indianapolis), deputy treasurer and director of operations with Indiana Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott

Trout Moser (Bluffton), president of National Oil & Gas, Inc.

Tom Navarre (Valparaiso), vice president of Family Express Corp.

Toby Rickabaugh (Dayton, Ohio), environmental professional with Marathon Petroleum

Nivas Vijay (South Bend), senior project manager and COO at Heartland Environmental Associates Inc., and principal/COO with Seratech Drilling & Exploration, LLC

The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2025: