Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments To Various Boards And Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced several appointments to Boards and Commissions throughout the state on Friday.
These appointments include organizations like, the Board of Trustees of Indiana University, Indiana Board of Accountancy, Indiana Board of Pharmacy, State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, and Underground Storage Tank Financial Assistance Board.
These appointments will run for various lengths through 2025 and as late as 2027.
Here’s the full list of people appointed to positions within boards and commissions:
Board of Trustees of Indiana University
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2026:
- Isaac Torres (Goshen), founder and president of InterCambio Express, Inc.
Indiana Board of Accountancy
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:
- Michelle Skeen (Anderson), senior manager with OnTarget CPA
The governor also made three new appointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:
- Colleen Scheele (Indianapolis), public policy counsel and director of tax and financial policy for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
- Sarah Schenkel (Fort Wayne), audit director with Katz, Sapper & Miller
- John Wright (Evansville), former managing director of FORVIS
Indiana Board of Pharmacy
The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:
- Steve Anderson (Bedford), pharmacist with Crowder’s Pharmacy
- Matt Balla (Bloomington), vice president of CarDon & Associates
- Mark Smosna (McCordsville), regional manager, operations compliance with Amazon Pharmacy
The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:
- Andrew Meador (Indianapolis), clinical educator with IU Health
- Kate Snedeker (Carmel), corporate and crisis communications consultant with Kate Snedeker Communications
State Board of Cosmetology & Barber Examiners
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2027:
- Amy Worley (Brownsburg), owner of Mizell’s Barber Shop
Underground Storage Tank Financial Assurance Board
The governor made six reappointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2025:
- Mark Aldous (Indianapolis), producer at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- Kim Logan (Indianapolis), deputy treasurer and director of operations with Indiana Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott
- Trout Moser (Bluffton), president of National Oil & Gas, Inc.
- Tom Navarre (Valparaiso), vice president of Family Express Corp.
- Toby Rickabaugh (Dayton, Ohio), environmental professional with Marathon Petroleum
- Nivas Vijay (South Bend), senior project manager and COO at Heartland Environmental Associates Inc., and principal/COO with Seratech Drilling & Exploration, LLC
The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2025:
- Lauren Nielsen (Trafalgar), owner of Terra Vitae Environmental Solutions
- Kevin Ryan (Indianapolis), former CEO of Financial Center First Credit Union