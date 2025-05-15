Fort Wayne Cherry Blossom Festival Kicks Off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A slice of Japanese culture comes to Allen County this Sunday at the Fort Wayne Cherry Blossom Festival.

For 17 years, the event has drawn thousands to Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus to experience everything from sushi and origami to samurai, anime, and bonsai trees.

You can try on a kimono, sample Japanese food like curry and yakisoba, and check out traditional music and martial arts demonstrations.

Vendors will be selling souvenirs and gifts—including some straight from Japan.

The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. at the Walb Student Union. Admission is free.

Details at http://cherryblossomfestivalfw.com