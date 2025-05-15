STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Get ready for potential changes on Indiana highways.

House Bill 1461 allows the Indiana Department of Transportation to explore tolling on additional roadways.

The law allows INDOT to seek federal approval for tolls on any highway and for many drivers, this means routes they’ve traveled for free for years could soon come with a daily cost.

Lawmakers say Indiana’s gas tax isn’t bringing in enough money to keep up with road repairs and improvements.

A recent analysis shows tolling could generate around $38 billion for Indiana through 2050.

State officials say no final decisions on specific toll roads have been made, and any proposals would require further review.