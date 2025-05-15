Ohio Property Tax Abolishment

OHIO, (WOWO) — A Constitutional Amendment banning property taxes is one step closer to appearing on the ballot in Ohio after the State approved a petition by a grassroots organization seeking to ban the taxes.

Not only would the proposed Amendment to the Ohio Constitution ban property taxes currently – it would ban them permanently.

The Ohio Education Association agrees that something needs to be done to address high property taxes in the Buckeye State but opposes the amendment effort.

WBNS reports that the group must now collect 400-thousand valid voter signatures by July 2 to get the Amendment on the November ballot.