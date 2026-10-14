Huntington University runner returns to competition after brain aneurysm

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A Huntington University cross country runner has made a remarkable return to competition after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this year that left her struggling to walk.

Abbey Gentz went from relearning basic movements to earning both Crossroads League and NAIA Runner of the Week honors within a matter of months.

According to 21Alive, Gentz suffered a brain aneurysm in January that left her experiencing memory problems, weakness and difficulty with coordination. During the early stages of her recovery, she focused on regaining the ability to walk rather than returning to competitive running.

Gentz said the recovery process was challenging, but she remained determined to make progress. Her teammates provided support throughout her rehabilitation, visiting her and helping her stay positive.

Among those supporting her was fellow senior and teammate Lily Spaulding, who described Gentz as resilient and encouraging despite the challenges she faced.

After months of recovery, Gentz was cleared to resume cross country running in August, just before the start of the season.

Although she initially had no expectations of competing again, Gentz quickly returned to competitive form, earning Crossroads League and NAIA Runner of the Week recognition during the same week.

Now back on the course, Gentz is helping lead Huntington University’s cross country team alongside Spaulding. The two are the team’s only seniors.

Gentz hopes her recovery and return to competition will encourage others facing difficult circumstances to remain hopeful and recognize the importance of perseverance and support.

Huntington University’s next cross country competition is scheduled for October 24 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For more on Gentz’s recovery and return to running, visit 21Alive.