Fort Wayne City Golf Courses Set to Open for 2026 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three city-owned golf courses in Fort Wayne are scheduled to open for the 2026 season this week, marking the return of public golf as spring arrives in northeast Indiana.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced that Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park golf courses will open Thursday at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Officials said the start time could be delayed if frost develops on the courses.

After opening day, the first tee time at the courses will remain 10 a.m. through at least the end of March. Course conditions, cart availability and the opening of driving ranges at Shoaff and McMillen will be evaluated daily depending on weather conditions, according to parks officials.

At Foster Park Golf Course, golfers will notice some temporary changes as the course continues recovering from construction tied to the city’s Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction project, commonly known as 3RPORT. The major infrastructure project, completed by Fort Wayne City Utilities, required work on portions of the golf course.

Park officials said restoration work is continuing to fully reestablish two holes affected by construction. Newly planted turf will need time to grow and strengthen throughout the 2026 season.

To accommodate the ongoing recovery, a few temporary adjustments will be in place early in the season at Foster Park. Hole 13 will use a temporary green, and the course will play as a par 70, split between par 35 on the front and back nines.

The parks department said golfers’ patience is appreciated as the course continues to recover, with the goal of restoring the course to its full design once the greens are fully established.

City golf courses typically open at sunrise and close 30 minutes before sunset, though operating hours can change depending on weather conditions. Officials noted that heavy rain or other severe weather could lead to temporary closures during the day.

Players looking to check course availability or reserve tee times are encouraged to contact the clubhouse at the course where they plan to play.

Season passes for city courses are currently on sale at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation main office on East State Boulevard. The department is also accepting reservations for golf leagues, business outings and tournaments.

City officials said updates on course conditions, driving range openings and promotional discounts will be posted throughout the season on the Fort Wayne Parks Golf social media channels.