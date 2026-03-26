Allen County Sheriff Busts Drug and Gambling Operation in South Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— A law enforcement operation in Fort Wayne led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, cash, and evidence of illegal gambling activity, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say investigators, working alongside the Allen County Police Department SWAT team, executed a search warrant March 24 at Lafayette Mart on South Lafayette Street. Officials report recovering controlled substances including cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, along with more than $10,000 in cash.

Multiple firearms were also seized, including a stolen handgun, as well as items associated with drug distribution such as digital scales and transaction ledgers. Investigators say they also found evidence tied to illegal gambling operations, including pull-tabs and related materials.

A second search warrant carried out the same day at a residence on Switchfoot Drive resulted in the seizure of additional narcotics and firearms.

Authorities identified individuals connected to the business, but say the investigation remains active and further charges and arrests are expected. Officials say the operation is part of ongoing efforts to address drug activity and related crimes in Allen County.