OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a six-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County after derecho type winds flipped four semis over during a severe thunderstorm.

One of the trucks landed on top of two passenger vehicles according to officials.

The crash happened at about 2:00 PM and all of the traffic had slowed due to weather conditions.

Two of the semi-drivers received minor injuries and were transported from the scene. No other injuries were reported.