Students Urged to Complete FAFSA Before April 15 Deadline

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana high school seniors are facing an approaching deadline to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, with fewer than half having submitted the form so far.

About 45 percent of seniors had completed the FAFSA as of early April, according to Chalkbeat Indiana. The application is required for students to be considered for federal and state financial aid, including major programs such as the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O’Bannon Grant.

Education officials are urging families to complete the form before the April 15 deadline to avoid missing out on available funding. The FAFSA is often the first step in determining eligibility for grants, scholarships, and some loan programs.

At the same time, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is preparing to evaluate certain college degree programs across the state. According to Chalkbeat Indiana, the review will focus on programs that produce lower earnings outcomes for graduates, with the possibility of changes or discontinuation.

State leaders say both FAFSA completion and program evaluation are part of broader efforts to ensure students receive value from higher education and have access to available financial support.