Safe Zones Coming To The Hoosier State

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — IN-DOT officials say that starting May 5th, Safe Zones enforcement will begin starting on I-69 and I-4-65 near Indianapolis.

Other zones will be announced according to officials – one of which could be I-4-69 on Fort Wayne’s East side, which recently saw a speeder arrested for 132 miles per hour in the construction zone.

Drivers travelling 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit will receive a warning for the first violation and then fines for second and subsequent violations.

The Safe Zones program uses speed cameras which already this year have issued 90-thousand warning notices in the construction zone on I-69 at 4-65 alone.