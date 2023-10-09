Indiana Lawmakers Show Support For Israel Amid Hamas Attacks

SDEROT, Israel (NETWORK INDIANA): Israel has announced that it is at war after a Palestinian militant group fired rockets at, and had armed people enter, the country.

Officials say that members of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group with power in the Gaza Strip, took the country by surprise early Saturday. The Palestinian organization has taken credit for thousands of rocket launches.

All total, at least 40 people have been killed in Israel, and nearly 200 people have been killed in Gaza. Thousands are injured.

Israel’s military has been responding with its own air strikes and other military actions, and the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the Gaza-based group will “pay an unprecedented price.”

But, one Hamas leader, Mohammad Deif claimed, “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”

This is not the first time that the country has found itself at odds with the territory, as the two have historically disagreed over land ownership and control of the city of Jerusalem.

Leaders from the United Kingdom and other nations have been declaring their support for the country. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he is “closely monitoring developments in Israel.”

And, some Hoosier lawmakers have also made it clear that they support Israel in this effort.

Congressman Jim Banks Tweeted, “We stand with Israel in their fight to defend themselves against radical Islamic terrorism.” Congressman Rudy Yakym echoed similar sentiments in his own statement.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence also noted, “Every American should condemn the unprovoked and massive attack on Israel by terrorists in Hamas. Our prayers are with…our most cherished ally.”

While videos of the attacks are circulating on social media, few have yet been determined to be legitimate. Hamas has said that it has captured some Israeli soldiers.