Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show Returns for 51st Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you have a green thumb, love DYI around the home, or you love farm life, the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show is back is happening now!

From February 29th to March 3rd, 2024, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will transform into a haven for all things home and garden-related. With a schedule packed tighter than a seed in springtime, attendees can immerse themselves in a whirlwind of activities and displays.

650+ exhibitors are slated to showcase their wares.

This year’s show has an array of special features for visitors of all ages. You can check out the majestic birds of prey in the Extreme Raptors Show, or pick up laundry tips and tricks from Laundry Guy, Patric Richardson. Plus, the Midwest Garden Gal and the Giant Gardening Guy will have presentations throughout the event.

A few things to check out at the show are the Chainsaw Carving Demos, an animal experience by Indiana Wild, and the highly anticipated Piglet Races. Yes, you read that right – adorable piglets racing to the finish line!

And for the little ones, Sunday is Kids Day, complete with a Gnome Selfie Station and plenty of family-friendly activities.

The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show is also giving back to the community through a charitable partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank. So, while you’re sprucing up your living space, you can also make a difference in the lives of those in need.

So, whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just looking to add a touch of green to your life, check out the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show.