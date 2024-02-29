March 1, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Fatally Shooting Girlfriend

by Heather Starr0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local man has been sentence for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

36-year-old Jacob L. Chacon was sentenced to 15 years in prison today for fatally shooting 30-year-old Brittany N. Deck on Christmas Eve 2021. According to the Journal Gazette, Chacon, found guilty of reckless homicide and using a firearm in the crime, faced a maximum of 26 years but was spared the full term by Special Judge Marianne Vorhees.

Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge argued for the maximum sentence, pointing to Chacon’s criminal history and the presence of children during the shooting. Chacon, expressing remorse, acknowledged Deck’s significance and apologized to her family and their two children.

 

Related posts

Garbage Routes Delayed until Wednesday

WOWO News

Fort Wayne ranked second for quality of life

Heather Starr

Homestead Spartans Win IHSAA 4A State Championship

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.