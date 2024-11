FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash on Fort Wayne’s south side sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday morning, though conditions are currently unknown.

21 Alive News reports that multiple people were loaded into ambulances and driven away from the scene.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Buell Dr. and W. Paulding Rd.

W. Paulding Rd. between Buell Dr. and Hoagland Ave. was closed in both directions as crews responded to the crash.