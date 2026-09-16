Fort Wayne man found guilty in 2024 shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty in connection with the 2024 shooting death of Damarion Lundy.

Dairyon McClendon was convicted following a two-day bench trial before Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent.

McClendon was found guilty of murder, felony murder, robbery and a handgun enhancement. The charges stem from the Aug. 26, 2024, shooting of Lundy in the 4400 block of Winter Street in Fort Wayne.

Another man, Donavon Gonzalez, is also facing charges in connection with Lundy’s death.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Counsel Tesa Helge and Deputy Prosecutor Rachel Gschwend with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors said the office worked with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Division throughout the investigation and prosecution.

McClendon’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

The verdict comes more than 2 years after Lundy’s death.