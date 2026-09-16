Harvest for Hope fundraiser raises nearly $200,000 for hunger relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Community Harvest Food Bank fundraiser brought in nearly $200,000 to support hunger relief programs across northeast Indiana.

The Harvest for Hope annual fundraiser drew nearly 300 people to the sold-out event. Organizers say the money raised will help fund programs including the Community Cupboard Food Pantry, Farm Wagon Mobile Pantry, Hope for Heroes, Kids Backpack and SeniorPak.

Community Harvest estimates the funds will provide the equivalent of nearly 800,000 meals for people facing food insecurity in the organization’s nine-county service area.

The event also included live music from the Wildheart Band and live auctions.

Community Harvest President and CEO Carmen Cumberland said the organization did not reach its $200,000 fundraising goal but thanked attendees and supporters for contributing to the effort.

The food bank says donations can provide about 4 meals for every $1 given.

Community Harvest Food Bank was established in 1983 and serves nine counties in northeast Indiana. The organization says it distributed more than 11 million pounds of food to more than 99,000 unique individuals last year.